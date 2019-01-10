Todd Gurley Expected to Play Saturday vs. Cowboys

Gurley missed the Rams' last two games due to knee inflammation.

By Jenna West
January 10, 2019

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley has been listed without an injury status and is expected to play in Saturday's divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced Thursday.

Gurley missed the Rams' final two games of the regular season while dealing with knee inflammation. The three-time Pro Bowler practiced as a limited participant on Tuesday and Wednesday before being a full participant on Thursday.

"He looks like Todd," head coach Sean McVay told reporters Thursday. "He looks [like] the explosive, great back that we’re accustomed to seeing. He’s feeling good. He’s had a great week of preparation. And we’re expecting him to be ready to go.”

This season, Gurley has tallied 1,251 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, while adding 580 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

The Rams clinched the NFC West division title in Week 13 to advance to the playoffs. They will host Dallas at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.

