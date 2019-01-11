Eagles Rule Out Carson Wentz for Sunday's Game vs. Saints, Nick Foles Show Continues

Wentz has been out since suffering a back injury in Week 14.

By Jenna West
January 11, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has been ruled out of Sunday's Divisional Round game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced Friday.

Wentz has not played since suffering a back injury in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Nick Foles will start for Philadelphia on Sunday with Nate Sudfield playing backup behind him. Foles and the Eagles defeated the Chicago Bears 16–15 in last Sunday's Wild Card game to advance to the Divisional Round.

Foles, who took over as starter last year after Wentz suffered a season-ending ACL tear, is 4–1 in the playoffs.

The Eagles will take on the Saints Sunday in New Orleans. Kickoff is slated for 4:40 p.m. ET.

