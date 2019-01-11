Bears kicker Cody Parkey discussed his last-second missed field goal attempt against the Eagles on Friday when he sat down with hosts of NBC's Today Show. Parkey's "double-doink" miss in the final minute cost Chicago a victory against Philadelphia in the NFC Wild Card round on Sunday.

"As a kicker you live for those moments," Parkey said on the Today Show. "I was three-for-three before that, I had a lot of confidence going into that kick... It felt good off my foot, looking up I saw it hit the upright, it hit the crossbar, and I'm like, 'surely it will go in.' Unfortunately it bounced toward me."

Cody Parkey went on the @TODAYshow to talk about last week's tipped field goal: “As a kicker, you live for those moments. I had a lot of confidence going into that kick… I’m disappointed” pic.twitter.com/UwgXrakW9D — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 11, 2019

Parkey converted on field goals from 36, 29 and 34 yards prior to his game-ending miss. He was ranked No. 30 in field goal percentage in 2018 out of the 32 kickers to tally at least 15 field goal attempts.

The Bears have not won a playoff game since 2010.