Super Bowl LIII will take place Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

The 53rd annual title game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Falcons, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised by CBS. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the action.

Which teams will play in the game? After the AFC and NFC Wild Card games this weekend, the field is getting smaller. The Colts, Chiefs, Chargers, Patriots, Cowboys, Rams, Eagles and Saints are still in the running for a Super Bowl appearance.

Last year, the Eagles won their first Super Bowl title ever, beating the Patriots 41–33 in a thriller.

Here's how to watch Super Bowl LIII.

TV: CBS

Date: Feb. 3, 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)