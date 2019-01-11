Super Bowl LIII will be held in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

The game is set for Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Falcons and MLS club Atlanta United, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised by CBS.

Atlanta has hosted three Super Bowls in the past, most recently in 2000, when the Rams beat the Titans to win Super Bowl XXXIV.

Miami will host the Super Bowl in 2020, while Los Angeles will host in 2021.

See how to watch this year's Super Bowl below.

Date: Feb. 3, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS