Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery played through his team's 20–14 loss to the Saints on Sunday in the NFC Divisional Round playoff game with broken ribs, teammate Lane Johnson told reporters.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported an MRI earlier in the week revealed the injury, but Jeffery played through it.

Jeffery missed a crucial catch that could have prolonged a Philadelphia comeback. With the Eagles down by six late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Nick Foles was leading a drive downfield. With just over two minutes left on second-and-10, Foles threw the ball to wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. The pass went through Jeffery's hands and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore picked it off.

He ended the game with five receptions for 63 yards. The 28-year-old Jeffery finished the year with 65 receptions for 843 yards and six touchdowns.

Jeffery missed the first three games of the season with a hurt shoulder, which was the same injury he played through for the entire 2017 season.

With the Eagles eliminated, the Saints play the Rams next weekend in the NFC Championship game.