Former Dolphins offensive lineman Bob Kuechenberg died at 71 on Sunday, the team confirmed. Kuechenberg played all 14 years of his career with Miami, reaching the Pro Bowl six times.

Kuechenberg suited up for the Dolphins from 1970-83. He won two Super Bowls with Miami, including the Dolphins' 14-7 win over Washington to clinch their 17–0 season in 1972.

"I was sorry to learn of the passing of Bob Kuechenberg, who was not only one of the best players I ever coached, but one of the toughest as well," former Dolphins head coach Don Shula said in a statement. "He was one of the key performers of our championship teams, leading by example every time he stepped on the field."

Kuechenberg played 196 games with Miami, fourth-most in franchise history.