Report: Dolphins Expect to Name Patriots Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores Head Coach

Miami is expected to announce the hiring after New England's season ends. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 13, 2019

Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores is expected to become the head coach of the Dolphins, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Miami will reportedly wait until the end of New England's season before finalizing a deal with Flores, per Schefter. 

Flores has been with the Patriots since 2004. He began as a scouting assistant, working as a defensive assistant since 2011. Flores was named New England's defensive coordinator in 2018 after Matt Patricia was named Detroit's head coach

New England ranked No. 7 in points allowed per game in 2018. The Dolphins ranked No. 27 in the category, finishing second in the AFC East at 7–9. 

Miami fired head coach Adam Gase on Dec. 31. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)