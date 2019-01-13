Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores is expected to become the head coach of the Dolphins, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Miami will reportedly wait until the end of New England's season before finalizing a deal with Flores, per Schefter.

Flores has been with the Patriots since 2004. He began as a scouting assistant, working as a defensive assistant since 2011. Flores was named New England's defensive coordinator in 2018 after Matt Patricia was named Detroit's head coach.

New England ranked No. 7 in points allowed per game in 2018. The Dolphins ranked No. 27 in the category, finishing second in the AFC East at 7–9.

Miami fired head coach Adam Gase on Dec. 31.