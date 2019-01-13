The Eagles and Saints will meet in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Sunday, Jan. 13 during the NFL divisional round of the playoffs.

The Eagles defeated the Bears, 16–15, at Solider Field last Sunday during wild-card weekend to advance to this weekend's playoff game against the No. 1-seeded Saints (13–3). Quarterback Nick Foles went 25-of-40 for 266 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the one-point win.

New Orleans enters the game fresh off of a bye week. QB Drew Brees is 4–0 in home playoff games.

The winner of Sunday's Superdome clash will advance to the NFC championship game on Sunday, Jan. 20.

How to watch the game:

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV.