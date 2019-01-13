Chiefs' Jeff Allen Gave Tickets to AFC Championship to Fan Who Helped Him Get His Car Out of the Snow

Nobody wants to show up late to a playoff game because of car issues. But definitely not weather issues.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 13, 2019

Don't you hate it when it snows but you still have to go to work?

Whether you have to scrape snow off the windshield or put down salt to get traction on your tires, it's all a pain in the butt. But when your job is going to play in an NFL playoff game, navigating the weather becomes even more important. Your whole city is counting on you to not only show up, but to perform well.

So when Chiefs offensive tackle Jeff Allen got stuck in the snow on his way to Saturday's win over the Colts, he was probably a little more stressed out than most of us would have been.

However, he did get some much-needed assistance so he could get to the divisional round contest on time.

Thanks to the power of Twitter and the ability to navigate a few scammers, Allen was able to find the man who helped him in his time of need to gift him tickets to next week's game.

If the Chiefs win next week, it will be their first trip to the Super Bowl since they won Super Bowl IV. Maybe Dave will continue to be a good luck charm.

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)