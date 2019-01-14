The Jets introduced Adam Gase as the franchise's new leader and head coach during a press conference on Monday. Unknowingly, the Jets may have also introduced the Internet to its newest meme.

Gase, who was hired by the Jets shortly after being dismissed by the Dolphins, quickly had social media buzzing during his first media appearance with the team. But it wasn't Gase's praise of quarterback Sam Darnold that had Gang Green fanatics talking.

It was Gase's crazed eyes.

Throughout the course of questioning on Monday, Gase could be seen intensely eyeing almost every corner of the room, even twitching awkwardly at one point during the press conference.

"There will be no playoff mandate. Absolutely not" - Christopher Johnson pic.twitter.com/N3qrEGWQfu — SNY (@SNYtv) January 14, 2019

It didn't take long for social media to notice and chime in about the new coach's bizarre expressions.

The Jets brainwashed Adam Gase. Only explanation for this twitch. pic.twitter.com/aP53o4w33j — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 14, 2019

Can someone check on Adam Gase I'm worried https://t.co/Npny88HQPl — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) January 14, 2019

Adam Gase completely at ease as he’s introduced as the next Jets head coach.



He looks like he’s wondering which exit he’ll use when the alien invasion happens. pic.twitter.com/5STsfXE75s — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) January 14, 2019

Is Adam Gase being held hostage? pic.twitter.com/qGXw0lTOGk — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 14, 2019

Adam Gase looks like he’s been drinking too much coffee. pic.twitter.com/Sebyx7V4Tc — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 14, 2019

Adam Gase era off to a great start for the Jets pic.twitter.com/tDfHD5SmlF — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) January 14, 2019

Why Gase was in such state, we may never know, but it's clear the new Jets coach was wild-eyed about something.