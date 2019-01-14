Watch: Adam Gase’s First Act as Jets Coach Was Becoming an Instant Meme

Gase's crazed eyes took social media by storm on Monday.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 14, 2019

The Jets introduced Adam Gase as the franchise's new leader and head coach during a press conference on Monday. Unknowingly, the Jets may have also introduced the Internet to its newest meme.

Gase, who was hired by the Jets shortly after being dismissed by the Dolphins, quickly had social media buzzing during his first media appearance with the team. But it wasn't Gase's praise of quarterback Sam Darnold that had Gang Green fanatics talking. 

It was Gase's crazed eyes.

Throughout the course of questioning on Monday, Gase could be seen intensely eyeing almost every corner of the room, even twitching awkwardly at one point during the press conference.

It didn't take long for social media to notice and chime in about the new coach's bizarre expressions.

Why Gase was in such state, we may never know, but it's clear the new Jets coach was wild-eyed about something.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)