Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster does not want teammate Antonio Brown to be traded.

In a Q&A YouTube video that was posted on Sunday, Smith-Schuster answered a number of questions, including one that asked if Smith-Schuster wanted to see Brown leave Pittsburgh this offseason.

"No, I don't want AB traded," Smith-Schuster responded. "He makes me better. He makes the team better. He's awesome. He's a great dude."

"For myself, I learn a lot from him—just playing with him," Smith-Schuster continued. "If I want to increase my game to be the best, I gotta compete against him. So, I do not want him traded."

Brown has been at odds with the Steelers since he sat out the team's Week 17 matchup against the Bengals due to a dispute with Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh owner Art Rooney II said last week that the team will not release Brown, but "all other options are on the table." Rooney added that he would speak with other players to see how they feel, but that it would be "hard to envision" Brown with the team when they report to training camp in July.

Smith-Schuster was voted Pittsburgh's MVP after leading the team wih 111 receptions for 1,426 yards. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Smith-Schuster's recognition may have set off Brown's dispute with the Steelers.

Brown led the league with 15 touchdowns in 2018 and has had six straight seasons of at least 1,200 receiving yards.