Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will be looking to book their third-straight Super Bowl ticket when the team travels to Arrowhead Stadium for an AFC Championship game matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The Patriots stormed into their eighth-straight AFC Championship game with a dominant 41–29 win over the Chargers. Sony Michel ran for 129 yards and three touchdowns while Brady went 34-of-44 for 343 yards and a score.

For the first time in his past 68 starts, however, Brady will enter Sunday's matchup as an underdog against the Chiefs, who made it to the title game with a 31–13 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The Chiefs offense paced the league with 35.3 points per game behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 50 touchdowns in the regular season.

The Patriots went 3–5 on the road in 2018 and will be facing a Chiefs team that posted a 7–1 record at Arrowhead this season. The two teams will be meeting for the second time this season after the Patriots escaped with a 43–40 Week 6 win on Oct. 14.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 20

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Forecast: Sunny with a high of 15 degrees and a low of 8 degrees.

Spread: Patriots at Chiefs (-3).

Over/Under: 57.5

TV Channel: CBS