Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said that Carson Wentz will be Philadelphia's quarterback "going forward."

Pederson was asked about his starting signal caller and the future of Nick Foles. Foles was the team's backup who led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory last year after Wentz tore his ACL and into the postseason again this year after Wentz was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his back in early December.

"Carson is the quarterback going forward," Pederson told reporters on Tuesday. "In Nick's case, we would love to have everybody back throughout the roster. As I've said many many times, it's not about one guy. It's about the team. And we're going to do what's best for the team."

Foles has a mutual option year coming up on his contract. If exercised, he would receive a $20 million salary in 2019. If the Eagles do not exercise the option, Foles will become a free agent. Foles can also decide to void the option and cancel the contract with certain conditions. The decision will have to be made 30 days prior the 2019 league year, meaning in the week following the Super Bowl.

While Foles future in Philadelphia remains uncertain, Pederson confirmed that the team's 25-year-old starter is locked in going forward.

Wentz threw for 3,074 yards and 21 touchdowns since returning from his ACL tear in Week 3. Foles started the 2018 season as Wentz continued to recover from last year's injury, going 1–1 before Wentz's return. Foles took over for Wentz once again in Week 15 and led the Eagles to three final regular season victories and a playoff berth.

Led by Foles, the Eagles defeated the Bears 16–15 in the Wild Card round before falling to the New Orleans Saints, 20–14 on Sunday, Jan. 13 in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Without Wentz, the Eagles went 5–2 this season. The team finished 2018 at 10–8.