New York Giants backup rookie quarterback Kyle Lauletta pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct charges stemming from a traffic arrest in October, Lauletta's lawyer told ESPN on Tuesday.

Lauletta, who appeared in court in Jersey City on Tuesday, admitted to a disorderly persons offense and two traffic offenses when he was in a rush to get to the Giants practice facility in East Rutherford on Oct. 30. Lauletta was accused of trying to make a right turn from the wrong lane and almost striking an officer while making the illegal turn. Police alleged Lauletta was then stopped by another officer and "refused various instructions to produce his driving credentials and exit his vehicle."

Weekawken Police release a statement on Kyle Lauletta's arrest:



"Upon being directed by an officer to continue in his marked lane, Mr. Lauletta attempted to evade him, making an illegal turn and continuing towards Route 495, almost striking the officer" pic.twitter.com/FIBVhkgugt — SNY (@SNYtv) October 30, 2018

Under terms of a plea deal, Lauletta's charges will be dismissed if he avoids further trouble over the next 12 months.

Lauletta was selected by New York in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Richmond University and appeared in just one game his rookie season, finishing 0-for-5 passing with an interception.