Former NFL defensive back Tony Beckahm told WPBF-TV in West Palm Beach that he beat up a man he found allegedly masturbating outside his daughter's window in Florida.

Beckham said that the man was looking into his 15-year-old daughter's bedroom after she had showered around 6:40 a.m. He reported seeing the man with his pants undone and fondling himself.

Initially, Beckham yelled at the man, who ran away. Beckham pursued him and tracked him down in an apartment complex parking where Beckham said the two "had a good conversation."

Geoffrey Cassidy, the 48-year-old man whom Beckham had chased, suffered several broken facial bones as a result of the conversation.

Police reportedly arrested Cassidy for lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim younger than 16 years old. He is being held at Pal Beach County Jail with a $1,500 bond.

Beckham, 40, played five seasons in the NFL. The Titans drafted Beckham in the fourth round of the 2002 draft.