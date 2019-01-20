The Chiefs offense sputtered in the first half of the AFC Championship on Sunday.

Kansas City failed to score in the opening 30 minutes for the first time all season. The Patriots entered the locker room at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City with a 14-0 lead.

New England's defense smothered quarterback Patrick Mahomes as well as Kansas City's running game. Kansas City gained just 32 yards on four drives. The Chiefs rushing attacked was slowed to just 10 yards on five carries, while Mahomes registered only four completions for 65 yards.

the Chiefs have 32 yards on 16 plays. incredible pic.twitter.com/h5CsORerX6 — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) January 21, 2019

Mahomes and the Chiefs were the league's top offense in 2018. They led the NFL with 35.3 points per game. Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in his sophomore season, leading the league in touchdown passes, yards per attempt and QBR.

Kansas City is seeking its first Super Bowl appearance since 1970. The Patriots have reached the Super Bowl eight times in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.