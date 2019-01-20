Chiefs Shut Out in First Half for First Time This Season by Patriots in AFC Championship

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed just four passes for 65 yards.

By Michael Shapiro
January 20, 2019

The Chiefs offense sputtered in the first half of the AFC Championship on Sunday.

Kansas City failed to score in the opening 30 minutes for the first time all season. The Patriots entered the locker room at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City with a 14-0 lead

New England's defense smothered quarterback Patrick Mahomes as well as Kansas City's running game. Kansas City gained just 32 yards on four drives. The Chiefs rushing attacked was slowed to just 10 yards on five carries, while Mahomes registered only four completions for 65 yards.

Mahomes and the Chiefs were the league's top offense in 2018. They led the NFL with 35.3 points per game. Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in his sophomore season, leading the league in touchdown passes, yards per attempt and QBR. 

Kansas City is seeking its first Super Bowl appearance since 1970. The Patriots have reached the Super Bowl eight times in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message