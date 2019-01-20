Look: Drake Is Leaning All the Way Into the Drake Curse

Drake is just toying with us now.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 20, 2019

The corniest sports fan in North America has taken a break from hugging up on Kentucky men's basketball players to weigh in on NFL championship weekend.

Ahead of Sunday's AFC championship between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs and NFC championship between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints, Drake decided to pledge his allegiances for the matchups.

This is a particularly big deal because, besides being an avid front runner and bandwagon hopper, Drake has also proven to be a bit of a bad luck charm for the teams he roots for.

So who is Drake picking to reach the Super Bowl and which fan bases should be afraid because of that?

All of them.

He put all four teams on one shirt.

Really, Drake?

And you wonder why people don't want you rooting for their teams?

This is why Toronto doesn't have an NFL franchise.

