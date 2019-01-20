Who is Lamar Hunt? AFC Championship Trophy Named After Chiefs Founder

Lamar Hunt owned the Chiefs until his death in 2006.

By Michael Shapiro
January 20, 2019

The Lombardi Trophy might be the ultimate prize in the NFL, but it isn't the only postseason hardware. The NFC champion earns the George Halas Trophy, named after the legendary Bears owner, while the AFC winner receives the Lamar Hunt Trophy. 

Hunt founded the Chiefs in 1959 and served as the organization's owner until he died in 2006. Hunt's son, Clark is now the team's owner and chairman. 

Hunt earned the namesake for the AFC champion's trophy in 1985.

Kansas City has yet to claim the AFC Championship since Hunt appeared on the trophy. But the Chiefs received another chance on Sunday as Patrick Mahomes and Co. took on the Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. 

The Patriots have won the AFC title 10 times since 1985, the most of any franchise. 

