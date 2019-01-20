Veteran running back Marshawn Lynch addressed his NFL future and past comments about him from President Donald Trump during a recent episode of HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher.

Regarding his NFL career, Lynch said that it's possible he could play in 2019.

"If it works out that way, then I will," Lynch said during the show.

Lynch is set to become a free agent in March after spending each of the past two seasons with the Raiders. The 32-year-old would be entering his 12th season in the NFL should he play next year.

During the show, Lynch also discussed a tweet posted by Trump in 2017, when the President directly called out the running back for sitting during the playing of the United States' national anthem. Trump said that the NFL should suspend Lynch for the remainder of the season. Lynch had kneeled during the anthem for every game prior and had even worn an "Everybody vs. Trump" t-shirt that season.

"I mean, you know, that mother----er say a lot of s---," Lynch said. "At the end of the day, you called me unpatriotic, but if you know me, you know you come to my neighborhood where I’m from, and you know you’ll see me take the shirt off my back and give it to someone in less need. What would you call that?”

Last season, Lynch rushed for 376 yards and three touchdowns in six games prior to being placed on injured reserve with a season-ending groin injury. Lynch is a five-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro performer.