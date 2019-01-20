When is the Last Time the Saints Lost a Home Playoff Game?

The New Orleans Saints have played 10 home playoff games at Mercedes-Benz Superdome, but they haven't lost one since Jan. 3, 1993, when the Eagles posted a 26-point turnaround in an 8.5 minute span during the fouth quarter to defeat the Saints, 36–20, at home in the wild-card round.

Twenty-six years later, the Eagles' 26 points remains the most ever scored in the fourth quarter of an NFL postseason game.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is 8–6 all time in the postseason, but improved to 6–0 in playoff games at home after New Orleans extended the impressive streak last weekend with a 20–14 divisional round win over the Eagles in the Superdome on Sunday, Jan. 13.

The Saints' last road postseason loss came in 2017, when they fell to the Vikings in Minneapolis in the divisional round.

The home winning streak will be tested once again this weekend, when the Saints host the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game.

Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. ET from New Orleans on Sunday, Jan. 20.