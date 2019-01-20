Report: Patrick Mahomes Could Sign NFL's First $200M Contract in 2020

The Chiefs are reportedly expected to extend Mahomes's contract after the 2019 regular season.

By Kaelen Jones
January 20, 2019

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could reportedly receive the NFL's first $200 million contract after next season, when is first eligible for an extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mahomes, whom Kansas City drafted with the 10th pick of the 2017 NFL draft, has two years remaining on his rookie deal, including a team option for a fifth year.

Schefter reports that when Mahomes reworks his contract, the figures are expected to "dwarf" the contract of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who signed a four-year, $134 million extension this past offseason. The deal made Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history.

In 2018, Mahomes threw for 50 touchdowns and 5,097 yards in his first full season as a starter. The 23-year-old was named an All-Pro for the first time after guiding the Chiefs to the AFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs behind a 12–4 regular-season record.

