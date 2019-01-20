How to Watch Rams vs. Saints: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch the Rams take on the Saints in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, Jan. 20 for the NFC Championship.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 20, 2019

The Rams and Saints will meet in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Jan. 20 for the NFC Championship.

The Saints moved past the Eagles 20–14 in the NFC Divisional Round last weekend. Quarterback Drew Brees went 28-of-38 for 301 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the win. Brees is 5–0 in home playoff games.

The Rams beat the Cowboys 30–22 to move past the NFC Divisional Round. A 17-point second quarter helped seal the win for the Rams. 

Earlier this season, the Saints handed the Rams their first defeat of the year in Week 9. 

The winner of Sunday's Superdome clash will advance to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 3. 

How to watch the game:

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package.Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

