Tom Brady at Arrowhead Stadium: Career Stats, Record, History

The veteran QB's record at Arrowhead Stadium isn't too great.

By Jenna West
January 20, 2019

The New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game.

Veteran quarterback and five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will go up against the young and dynamic Patrick Mahomes. While Brady certainly has more playoff experience, he's not headed to a stadium that has been especially kind to him. The quarterback has a 1–2 record at Arrowhead Stadium.

Brady's first game in Kansas City in November 2004 was his best. He went 17-of-26 and threw for 315 yards and one touchdown. The Patriots relied on their running game and two field goals to score most of their points, with Brady's 26-yard touchdown pass to Deion Branch coming in the third quarter. New England won 27–19, making it their 24th victory in 25 games. 

However, the Pats returned to Kansas City the following year and had a rough afternoon. Brady recorded only 248 yards, threw four interceptions and was sacked three times. The Chiefs put up an early 13–0 lead, and the Patriots didn't even score until halfway through the second quarter with a field goal. Brady threw one touchdown in the fourth quarter, and the Patriots suffered a 26–16 loss to the Chiefs.

Fast forward to 2014 and the Patriots had trouble again scoring early in the Monday Night Football game. This time, Kansas City held a 27–0 lead over New England before they put any points on the board with a third-quarter touchdown. Brady's 44-yard touchdown pass to Brandon LaFell was the QB's only one of the game. The signal caller was eventually benched for rookie quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who threw a late touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski. Brady was picked off twice and sacked twice, throwing for only 159 yards that night. The Patriots fell to the Chiefs 41–14.

Brady is 5–3 in eight career appearances against the Chiefs, with the other five matchups taking place in New England. The two teams met this season in October, where the Patriots edged out the Chiefs 43–40 with a field goal as time expired.

Kansas City will host the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time in franchise history. Kickoff for the game is slated for 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS.

      Modal message