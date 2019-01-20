When Did the Rams Move to Los Angeles?

After nearly five decades in Los Angeles, the Rams relocated to St. Louis in 1994, but the franchise recently returned to the City of Angels.

By Emily Caron
January 20, 2019

The Rams relocated back to Los Angeles from St. Louis in 2016, when owner Stan Kroenke received approval from 30 of 32 NFL owners for his ambitious plan to move his team to  California, where a new multi-billion dollar stadium would be built for the franchise.

Kroenke paid a $550 million fee in 2016 to move the team.

The Rams franchise was founded in 1936 in Cleveland, but moved to Los Angeles 10 years later, where the team remained for almost five decades. The Rams were based in the Los Angeles area from 1946 to 1994 before they relocated to St. Louis from 1995-2015. The Raiders also played in Los Angeles from 1982 to 1994 before moving to Oakland. 

There was a 21-year NFL absence from Los Angeles, the nation's second-largest media market, following both team's departures in the mid-1990s.

While the Rams have played in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum since returning to the City of Angels in 2016—it's where they played between 1946 and 1979 before spending 14 seasons in Anaheim—the franchise will relocate to the new LA Stadium, which is currently under construction, once it is finished in the summer of 2020.

The facility was originally supposed to be ready in time for the 2019 season but construction was delayed by an unusually rainy winter after breaking ground.

The San Diego Chargers joined the Rams in Los Angeles and will share the new facility come 2020.

