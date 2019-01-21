Patriots-Chiefs Earns Highest-Rated Program on TV since Super Bowl LII

The AFC Championship was the highest-rated late-window conference championship match-up in seven years.

By Tristan Jung
January 21, 2019

Sunday's AFC Championship Game on CBS was the highest-rated late-window Conference Championship Game in seven years, the network announced on Monday. The AFC title game was also the highest-rated program on television since Super Bowl LII. 

The Patriots and the Chiefs produced impressive numbers for CBS with ratings up 26% from last year's night game between the Eagles and the Vikings.

Officially, the title game earned a 31.2 rating and a 48% share of televisions, which is the best for a conference championship game since 2012's NFC title game between the Giants and the 49ers (33.4/48% household rating/share).

The Patriots' win was up 14% on the ratings from last year's AFC Championship Game between the Jaguars and Patriots, which aired in the early window.

The game was due for huge numbers with Tom Brady vying for his ninth Super Bowl appearance against an exciting Chiefs team and it did not disappoint. CBS' broadcast, particularly the performance of color commentator Tony Romo, was well-received by fans

CBS will also broadcast Super Bowl LIII on February 3, 2019. 

