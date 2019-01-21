Sunday's two conference championship games were full of high drama and controversy, and when all was said and done, both road teams earned trips to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta in two weeks.

Both games were decided in overtime and had penalties ultimately decide the game. The Rams took advantage of a blown call with less than two minutes to go in regulation, and used an overtime interception to win on a 57-yard field goal to beat the Saints and earn their first trip to the Super Bowl since 2001.

New England will be making its third straight Super Bowl appearance, and they also took advantage of a penalty, when Chiefs defensive end Dee Ford lined up offsides on a play that could have won the game.

The Patriots got the game into overtime and won the coin toss, driving straight down the field in the extra period to win the game 37–31.

Here is a look at some of the headlines from the front pages and sports pages from newspapers around the country.

Rams vs. Saints

Patriots vs. Chiefs

