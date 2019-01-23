Coming off a 10-6 season, a NFC East divisional title and a trip to the divisional round in the postseason after a playoff win, the Cowboys are looking for something new on offense.

The team fired coordinator Scott Linehan about a week after getting bounced from the postseason by the eventual-NFC champion Rams. However, according to upcoming free agent wide receiver Cole Beasley, removing Linehan doesn't necessarily change how the ball will be distributed in Dallas or how players will be used.

On Tuesday, while responding to people on Twitter asking about his future and what he is looking for as he decides on where he'll play next season, Beasley said he cares more about how he is used within an offense than the money he would make. He then explained that even though Linehan is out of Dallas, that doesn't mean his role would shift because "the front office pushes who they want to get the ball to."

Utilization is more important than money. https://t.co/qP8XoR6uBu — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) January 22, 2019

Honestly, the front office pushes who they want to get the ball to. I haven’t been a huge priority in that regard. Maybe that will change but I’m not sure. More balls come my way in 2 minute drill where nothing is planned. https://t.co/ioih9BJJv1 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) January 22, 2019

Doesn’t mean I’m gone. I’ll play anywhere where I can make more of an impact. I would love for that to be Dallas or anywhere else that will give me more pops to make an impact. I just wanna ball. It’s hard with 3 to 4 opps a game. https://t.co/zImZKxkAvD — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) January 22, 2019

The Cowboys' offense ranked 22nd in the league with 343.8 yards and 21.2 points per game despite having a top-10 rushing attack and Ezekiel Elliott as the NFL's leading rusher with 1,434 yards. They were 23rd in passing yards per game with 221.1 and finished tied for 22nd with the Lions with 22 passing touchdowns on the season.

Beasley put together the second-best season of his seven-year career, but that was after seeing his numbers take a steep drop from 2016 to 2017. In 2018, Beasley had the second-best marks of his career with 65 catches for 672 yards, and he also had three touchdowns. In 2016, the last time Dallas won the NFC East, the undrafted wideout from SMU set career highs with 75 catches and 833 yards while matching his career-best mark of five scores.

I love my QB and I am one of his favorites. https://t.co/1heJRHDLQW — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) January 22, 2019

But in 2016, the year between his best seasons, he caught a career-low 57.1% of his targets while only getting 36 receptions for 314 yards. This came after grabbing 76.5% of passes thrown his way the year prior. This season he had a catch rate of 74.7%, making it the sixth time in his career he was over 60% and the fourth time he was over 70%.