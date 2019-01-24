Steve Spagnuolo has been hired to replace Bob Sutton as the Chiefs' defensive coordinator, reports NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Spagnuolo has a previous relationship with Kansas City head coach Andy Reid, working with the Eagles from 1999–2006.

The 59-year-old became the Giants’ defensive coordinator from 2007–2008. The Rams hired Spagnuolo as their head coach in 2009, but he was fired after going 10–38 in three seasons.

Spagnuolo became the Giants’ defensive coordinator again in 2015. He worked as New York's interim head coach after Ben McAdoo was fired in 2017, and led the Giants to a 1–3 record as head coach.

The Chiefs finished the regular season at 12–4, losing to the Patriots in the AFC Championship on Sunday. Sutton was fired after the Chiefs failed to make an overtime stop to slow down the Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady. Kansas City gave up 524 yards to New England in the loss, including 75 yards on the game-winning drive in overtime.