The Steelers are "exploring trade options" for wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Both Pittsburgh and Brown are reportedly looking for a new home for the wideout, although Brown, "hasn’t closed the door on returning."

Heading to ATL for @SuperBowl, the future of #Steelers WR Antonio Brown remains the dominant non-SB story. Where things stand: While a fresh start is now the preferred outcome, the team has not yet given Brown & his agent permission to facilitate a trade. It’s in the team’s hands — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2019

More on Antonio Brown: The #Steelers are exploring trade options, but Brown hasn’t closed the door on returning. He’s maintained a steady dialogue with some in the organization he’s close with to express that sentiment. Still, he should draw significant interest on the market. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2019

The four-time All-Pro sat out the Steelers' season finale against the Bengals on Dec. 30 after a dispute with Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Steelers owner Steelers owner Art Rooney II said it's "hard to envision" Brown returning to Pittsburgh in 2019 less than two weeks after the reported dispute.

Brown led the NFL in touchdown catches in 2018 with 15. He caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards, tallying 100-plus catches for the sixth-straight season. Brown has led the NFL in receptions and receiving yardss twice in his career.

The Steelers finished second in the AFC North last season at 9–6–1. They missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013.