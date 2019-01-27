Saints' Cameron Jordan Calls Out NFC Championship Officials With T-Shirt at Pro Bowl

Cameron Jordan has some suggestions for the NFL and how it should handle officiating blunders going forward.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 27, 2019

The Saints still aren't over it.

And as much as some people want them to stop complaining, it is pretty easy to understand why the team and city are not ready to get past the missed pass-interference penalty that should have been called against Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman late in last week's NFC championship game.

While Robey-Coleman claims he was told the pass from Drew Brees intended for Tommylee Lewis was tipped, meaning the play could not be called for pass interference but just a helmet-to-helmet penalty like Robey-Coleman was fined for despite not being flagged, most people are still waiting for answers from the NFL.

Among those people is Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan. And at Sunday's Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla. Jordan rocked a T-shirt that addressed the ongoing controversy and provided some suggestions for how the league could handle a situation like this in the future.

"Blow Whistles Not Games" is printed on the back of the shirt, just above an illustration of a shrugging official bookended by the phrase, "Make Calls Not Apologies."

Jordan is attending the fourth Pro Bowl of his eight-year career. The No. 24 pick from the 2011 draft had 12 sacks and a forced fumble this season.

His shirt probably won't inspire commissioner Roger Goodell to offer an official statement on the missed call, but it could be a good design to sell to Saints fans and general antagonists of NFL officiating across the country.

