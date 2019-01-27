Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman Claims Ball was Tipped on Missed Pass Interference

Robey-Coleman was fined $26,739 for his hit on Saints WR Tommylee Lewis

By Michael Shapiro
January 27, 2019

Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman had no trouble admitting his hit on Tommylee Lewis warranted a pass-interference flag after the NFC Championship on Jan. 20. But he appears to have changed his story one week later. 

Robey-Coleman was reportedly told by a teammate that Drew Brees' pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage, allowing Coleman to interfere with Lewis. Video was released on Saturday with an alternate view of Brees's pass, with Rams defensive end Michael Brockers potentially touching the ball before it went past his outstretched arm.

The apparent missed pass interference has created quite the stir in New Orleans. Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy discussed the controversy on the Senate floor on Friday, calling for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to testify before Congress. 

The Rams will face the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET

