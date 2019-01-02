The NFL playoff field is set, and this weekend the field of Super Bowl competitors will continue to shrink as the postseason begins.

In the NFC, the Saints and Rams are the top two seeds, earning first-round byes. The NFC North champion Bears will host the Eagles in one wild card matchup, while the Cowboys will play the Seahawks in this weekend's other NFC game.

Meanwhile, in the AFC, the Chiefs and Patriots earned first-round byes. In the wild-card round, the Texans will face the Colts, their AFC South rival, and the Ravens will host the Chargers.

Super Bowl LIII is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Maroon 5 and Travis Scott will be the featured performers during the big game's halftime show.

Below, you can find additional programming information for the game.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBSSports.com

Halftime performers: Maroon 5, Travis Scott