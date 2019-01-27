Watch: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Can't Stop Throwing No-Look Passes at Pro Bowl

Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster in the Pro Bowl, but he wasn't looking at the Steelers wide receiver when he tossed it.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 27, 2019

At this point, Patrick Mahomes is just trying to show off.

The Chiefs quarterback and MVP candidate took part in Sunday's Pro Bowl and decided to make a play that fits the mold of the All-Star contest.

So, on a first-and-10 from the NFC's 18-yard line, Mahomes tried to connect with Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in a way only Mahomes knows how: with a no-look pass.

Smith-Schuster might not have been ready for it, but he probably should have been.

Considering Mahomes completed a no-look pass in a game this season and provided detail on how he can go about throwing no-look passes, the signs were there to let us know he would try one in this exhibition contest.

He's already so good at it, we should probably start expecting to see it more in games that count too.

But if defenses continue to double team his deep threat Tyreek Hill, Mahomes might have a bit more trouble with his no-look passes.

There should be no deep safety help in the Pro Bowl.

