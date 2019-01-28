Super Bowl week is finally here and Madden NFL's official pick is in.

In its annual simulation prediction, EA Sports's Madden is predicting a Los Angeles Rams 27–24 upset win over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

Aaron Donald was key to Los Angeles's virtual victory and sacked Brady four times en route to Super Bowl MVP honors.

In this Super Bowl simulation, the Patriots jumped to an early 17–3 halftime lead before failing to stop the Rams' high-powered offense in the second half. A late touchdown from running back Todd Gurley helped give Los Angeles the win.

Last year, Madden's simulation predicted a Patriots win over Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles, which only to be proved wrong when the Eagles won 41–33 in Super Bowl LII.

Madden has correctly predicted the Patriots' Super Bowl outcomes in three of four trips since the simulations began nearly a decade ago. It has been correct five of nine times overall.

The Rams and Patriots will meet on Sunday, Feb. 3. Kickoff is slated at 6:30 p.m. ET.