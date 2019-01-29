Watch: Clinton Portis Says He Used to Take a Hennessy Shot Before NFL Games

Clinton Portis rushed for nearly 10,000 yards during his nine-year NFL career.

By Kaelen Jones
January 29, 2019

Clinton Portis rushed for nearly 10,000 yards during his nine-year NFL career. The two-time Pro Bowler rushed for 46 touchdowns during his seven-year stint in Washington.

But perhaps more impressive than any of his statistical feats, Portis played at a high level week in and week out after taking one pregame shot of Hennessy.

During Monday's episode of FS1's Fair Game With Kristine Leahy, Portis explained that he did so to help cope with pain throughout the season.

"I don't know a football player that's not in pain during the season, especially if you're a running back where I'm getting 25 and 30 carries a game," Portis said. "So for me, it was kind of like, 'this shot and I'm going out to play.' Like this is going to take the pain away or the fear or whatever it was like, now it's time."

Apparently, Portis wasn't alone. During an interview with NBC4 Sports in 2017, it was revealed that Portis, Santana Moss and Sean Taylor all partook in the pre-game shot routine during their time in Washington together.

"It was a turn-up," Portis told Leahy during Monday's interview.

That's one way to put it. Portis retired after the 2010 season as the second-leading all-time rusher in Washington history with 6,824 career yards.

