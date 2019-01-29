Former Cowboys quarterback and America's favorite new broadcaster Tony Romo predicted the final score of Super Bowl LIII to be 28–24. While Romo won't guess a winner between the Rams and Patriots, he did predict that the losing team will be whoever has the ball as the game ends.

“I'll go 28–24," Romo said, per USA Today Sports's Dan Wolken. "And the team that has the ball at the end has 24 and doesn’t score."

The Patriots secured their slot in this year's Super Bowl game with an overtime AFC Championship win over the Chiefs at Arrowhead, while the Rams secured their own overtime win over the Saints in New Orleans.

Romo started 127 games for the Dallas Cowboys, but the quarterback for America's Team never played in a Super Bowl himself. Romo will make his debut at the Super Bowl as an announcer for CBS.

FELDMAN: Inside the Private Meeting That Ultimately Landed Tony Romo a Top Analyst Job at CBS

The second-year broadcaster will call the game alongside veteran Jim Nantz.

Romo has one year remaining on his current three-year contract with the network– and, thanks in part to the ample praise Romo received for his analysis during Sunday's AFC Championship game between New England and Kansas City–the network is reportedly willing to offer him a substantial raise to stay on board.

The Patriots and Rams are slated to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 3.