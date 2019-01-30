NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is finally addressing the controversial no-call from the NFC Championship Game between the Saints and Rams.

Goodell admitted that the no-call on pass interference from the Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman was blown.

"It's a play that should be called," he said in a press conference from Atlanta on Wednesday.

Goodell also said he discussed the situation with Saints head coach Sean Payton and the team.

"We understand the frustration they feel," Goodell said, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "Whenever the officiating is part of a discussion, it’s not a good thing. But we also know our officials are human. ... We will look again at instant replay, should replay be expanded?"

He also added that "technology is not going to solve all those issues."

When asked if he considered the power he had to overturn the game, Goodell responded, "Absolutely not...That was not a consideration."

The no-call came with under two minutes left in the NFC Championship Game with the Saints on the Rams' 13-yard line. On a third-and-10 situation, quarterback Drew Brees threw an incomplete pass to Tommylee Lewis, but Robey-Coleman appeared to interfere. The Saints settled for a field goal to make the score 23–20 and give Los Angeles one last drive attempt. The Rams tied up the game to force overtime, only to win it with a field goal and advance to the Super Bowl.

After the game, Payton told reporters that he spoke to the league, who confirmed to him that referees did miss the pass interference call.

Robey-Coleman also admitted after the game to committing the penalty. Last week, the NFL fined the cornerback $26,739 for the unflagged hit.