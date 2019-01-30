Roger Goodell on NFC Championship No-Call: Officials are Human, Technology Won't Solve Issue

Goodell said the controversial no-call is "a play that should be called."

By Jenna West
January 30, 2019

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is finally addressing the controversial no-call from the NFC Championship Game between the Saints and Rams.

Goodell admitted that the no-call on pass interference from the Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman was blown.

"It's a play that should be called," he said in a press conference from Atlanta on Wednesday.

Goodell also said he discussed the situation with Saints head coach Sean Payton and the team.

"We understand the frustration they feel," Goodell said, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "Whenever the officiating is part of a discussion, it’s not a good thing. But we also know our officials are human. ... We will look again at instant replay, should replay be expanded?"

He also added that "technology is not going to solve all those issues."

When asked if he considered the power he had to overturn the game, Goodell responded, "Absolutely not...That was not a consideration."

The no-call came with under two minutes left in the NFC Championship Game with the Saints on the Rams' 13-yard line. On a third-and-10 situation, quarterback Drew Brees threw an incomplete pass to Tommylee Lewis, but Robey-Coleman appeared to interfere. The Saints settled for a field goal to make the score 23–20 and give Los Angeles one last drive attempt. The Rams tied up the game to force overtime, only to win it with a field goal and advance to the Super Bowl. 

After the game, Payton told reporters that he spoke to the league, who confirmed to him that referees did miss the pass interference call.

Robey-Coleman also admitted after the game to committing the penalty. Last week, the NFL fined the cornerback $26,739 for the unflagged hit.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message