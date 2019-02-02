Bears head coach Matt Nagy won the NFL Coach of the Year award on Saturday. He is the fourth coach in Bears history to win the award, joining Mike Ditka, Dick Jauron and Lovie Smith. Nagy completed his first season as Chicago's head coach in 2018.

"I want to thank the AP for selecting me as the Coach of the Year for 2018, especially considering the other deserving coaches who had outstanding seasons," Nagy said according to NBC Sports Chicago's JJ Stankevitz. "This recognition is not about me, it is about our coaching staff, our players, the entire organization and the great Chicago Bears fans. We won this as a family."

Chicago went 12–4 in Nagy's first season after finishing 5–11 in 2017. The Bears won the NFC North for the first time since 2010 after four straight seasons in last place. Their season ended on Cody Parkey's "double-doink" missed field goal against the Eagles in the wild-card round.

Nagy came to Chicago in 2018 after two seasons as Kansas City's offensive coordinator. The Bears were the NFL's No. 9 scoring offense this season.