Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed Lead 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class

Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed, Ty Law and five others are heading to Canton.

By Jenna West
February 02, 2019

The 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame class was announced on Saturday night, with Tony Gonzalez and Ed Reed highlighting the list of honorees.

Champ Bailey, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae and Johnny Robinson round out the list of players selected from the modern era class. Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and former Dallas Cowboys vice president of player personnel Gil Brandt were chosen as contributors.

Bailey, Gonzalez and Reed were all nominated for the 2019 class within their first year of eligibility.

Gonzalez, a 14-time Pro Bowler, played in the NFL for 17 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons. He finished his career with the most receptions (1,325), receiving yards (15,127) and 100-yard receiving games (31) by a tight end in league history. Gonzalez's career receptions are the second-most in NFL history behind Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice's 1,549.

Reed is the first pure safety to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility since Ken Houston in 1986. He spent 11 of his 12 years in the NFL playing for the Baltimore Ravens, where he averaged one interception every 2.5 games. He also won Super Bowl XLVII with the franchise. Reed, selected to nine Pro Bowls, was named the NFL's 2004 defensive player of the year. He finished his career with 64 interceptions and 1,590 interception return yards.

Law heads to Canton after being named among the 15 finalists for the second year in a row. The five-time Pro Bowler spent 10 of his 15 seasons with the New England Patriots, earning three Super Bowls rings with the franchise. The cornerback's 53 career interceptions rank 24th all-time, tied with Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

This year's class will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 3.

Here's the rest of the modern-era finalists included on the ballot:

• Steve Atwater

• Tony Boselli

• Issac Bruce

• Don Coryell

• Alan Faneca

• Tom Flores

• Steve Hutchinson

• Edgerrin James

• John Lynch

• Richard Seymour

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message