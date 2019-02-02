Patriots owner Robert Kraft got some practice in for Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, dancing on stage with Cardi B during her performance at a Fanatics event in Atlanta. Perhaps he can learn some moves from Cardi B before the Patriots square off against the Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

Cardi B made headlines on Saturday, discussing her decision not to perform at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show. She said the decision to pass on the opportunity was in support of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

New England will appear in its 10th Super Bowl since Kraft bought the team on Sunday. The Patriots lost to the Packers in Super Bowl XXXI before winning five Super Bowls in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.