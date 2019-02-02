Watch: Cardi B Supports Colin Kaepernick, Discusses Declining Super Bowl Halftime

Cardi B said she had "mixed feelings" regarding her decision to decline an invite to Super Bowl halftime. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 02, 2019

Cardi B said she declined an offer to perform at Super Bowl LIII on Sunday in part due to her support of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Cardi B said she had "mixed feelings" regarding her decision. 

"This is how I feel about the NFL. You've been seeing what's going on in this country. You guys should sympathize, you guys should understand why [Colin Kaepernick] took a kneel," Cardi B told Sports Illustrated on Saturday. "They should make a change. You have a lot of colored people that work for you guys [the NFL] that make you guys a lot of money, and just as a human being, you should have sympathy and you should take actions for what's going on in this country to minorities."

Cardi B said the decision to not perform was difficult, in part due to her husband, rapper Offset. 

"My husband, he loves football. His kids play football. It's really hard for him," Cardi B told the Associated Press. "He really wants to go to the Super Bowl, but he can't go to the Super Bowl, because he's got to stand for something."

Cardi B wasn't the only famous figure to support Kaepernick during Super Bowl weekend. Both LeBron James and Kevin Durant donned No. 7 Kaepernick shirts over the weekend.

Super Bowl LIII will take place on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Maroon 5 will be joined by Travis Scott and Big Boi for the halftime show

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message