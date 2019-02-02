Cardi B said she declined an offer to perform at Super Bowl LIII on Sunday in part due to her support of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Cardi B said she had "mixed feelings" regarding her decision.

"This is how I feel about the NFL. You've been seeing what's going on in this country. You guys should sympathize, you guys should understand why [Colin Kaepernick] took a kneel," Cardi B told Sports Illustrated on Saturday. "They should make a change. You have a lot of colored people that work for you guys [the NFL] that make you guys a lot of money, and just as a human being, you should have sympathy and you should take actions for what's going on in this country to minorities."

.@iamcardib on her support of @Kaepernick7 and declining to perform the #SuperBowl halftime show: “You've been seeing what's going on in this country... You guys should understand why [Colin Kaepernick] took a kneel. They should make a change.” pic.twitter.com/8tykZRJUkq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 2, 2019

Cardi B said the decision to not perform was difficult, in part due to her husband, rapper Offset.

"My husband, he loves football. His kids play football. It's really hard for him," Cardi B told the Associated Press. "He really wants to go to the Super Bowl, but he can't go to the Super Bowl, because he's got to stand for something."

Cardi B wasn't the only famous figure to support Kaepernick during Super Bowl weekend. Both LeBron James and Kevin Durant donned No. 7 Kaepernick shirts over the weekend.

LeBron and KD both showing love to @Kaepernick7 on Super Bowl weekend pic.twitter.com/IuU7O8oOBY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 2, 2019

Super Bowl LIII will take place on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Maroon 5 will be joined by Travis Scott and Big Boi for the halftime show.