Sean McVay is set to become the youngest head coach in Super Bowl history when he leads the Los Angeles Rams against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

McVay's ascension as one of the league's brightest coaching minds saw him rise from college football wideout to NFL assistant to championship-bound head coach all by the age of 33. Below, we take a look at his full career.

High School (2000-04)

McVay attended Marist High School in Brookhaven, Ga. He graduated in 2004 after serving as a four-year starter at quarterback and defensive back. He was the first player in Marist history to record 1,000 yards rushing and passing in back-to-back seasons. He was named Georgia 4A Offensive Player of the Year as a senior, when he led the War Eagles to a 14–1 record.

College (2004-07)

McVay played college football at Miami (Ohio) University from 2004 to 2007. He played wide receiver and occasionally returned kickoffs for the RedHawks. McVay made 39 catches for 312 yards and nine carries for 29 yards, additionally returning 15 kickoffs for 285 yards.

McVay graduated from Miami in 2008.

NFL (2008)

McVay did not play in the NFL. However, he did begin his coaching career there. In 2008, McVay served as assistant wide receivers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jon Gruden's staff.

United Football League (2009)

After a season with the Bucs, McVay spent a season as the quality control/wide receivers coach for the Florida Tuskers of the United Football League.

NFL (2010-present)

McVay returned to the NFL as an assistant tight ends coach for the Washington Redskins on Mike Shanahan's staff. He was promoted to tight ends coach in 2011, and held the role through the 2013 season.

Jay Gruden named McVay his offensive coordinator in 2014. He maintained the position through the 2016 season.

In 2017, the Rams hired McVay as their head coach. At 30 years old, he became the youngest head coach in NFL history.

McVay led Los Angeles from posting a 4–12 record in 2016, to finishing 11–5 during his first season. The Rams lost in the Wild Card round. The following season, McVay guided L.A. to a 13–3 regular-season record and to Super Bowl LIII.