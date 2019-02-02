Olympian Usain Bolt tied the NFL combine record for the 40-yard dash on Satuday when he ran a 4.22 second split.

The 32-year-old retired competitive sprinter accomplished the feat with only a casual effort, wearing sweatpants and sneakers during the dash.

Usain Bolt just tied the NFL combine record for the 40-yard dash at 4.22 seconds 😳

(via @simoncrosse) pic.twitter.com/eo8D7NVK2o — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 2, 2019

Bolt holds the world record in the 100 meter, 200 meter and 4x100 meter relay events.

Bengals wide receiver John Ross set the combine record in 2017. Ross played college football at the University of Washington before being taken by Cincinnati ninth overall in the draft.