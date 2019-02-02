Super Bowl LIII: Jersey Colors for Patriots, Rams

Find out what color jerseys the Patriots and Rams are wearing in the Super Bowl.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 02, 2019

The Patriots and Rams will face off in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 in Atlanta. 

The Rams moved past the Saints in the NFC Championship, while the Patriots advanced by beating the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

The Rams will wear throwback uniforms instead of appearing in their current white, gold and navy uniforms. Los Angeles players will don the royal blue, yellow and white classic threads for the big game, bringing back the iconic ensemble the team wore from 1973 to 1999, when The Greatest Show on Turf won Super Bowl XXXIV.

The Rams wore this scheme for five other games in 2018. The team is working a on rebrand with new jerseys to debut in 2020.

The Patriots, who are in their ninth Super Bowl in 18 years, will reportedly wear their white road jerseys. New England is 3–2 all-time wearing the jerseys in the Super Bowl. The Patriots wore the jerseys the last two Super Bowl appearances, beating the Falcons in 2017, while losing to the Eagles last season.

Super Bowl LIII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

