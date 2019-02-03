Who Has the No. 1 Pick in the 2019 NFL Draft?

The Cardinals have the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft after their league-low three-win season.

Arizona, who finished the season at 3–13, secured the first pick following their season-ending loss to the Seahawks.

The 49ers (4–12), Jets (4–12), Raiders (4–12) and Buccaneers (5–11) will follow the Cardinals in taking the top-5 picks. The Giants (5–11) have the No. 6 pick, the Jaguars (5–11) have No. 7, while the Lions, the Bills, and the Broncos take slots eight, nine and ten after all three finished at 6–10 in 2018.

The 2019 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. The second and third rounds will take place on Friday, April 26 and rounds four through seven will conclude the draft on Saturday, April 27.

Here's the complete draft order:

1. Cardinals

2. 49ers

3. Jets

4. Raiders

5. Buccaneers

6. Giants

7. Jaguars

8. Lions

9. Bills

10. Broncos

11. Bengals

12. Packers

13. Dolphins

14. Falcons

15. Redskins

16. Panthers

17. Browns

18. Vikings

19. Titans

20. Steelers

21. Seahawks

22. Ravens

23. Texans

24. Raiders (via Bears)

25. Eagles

26. Colts

27. Raiders (via Cowboys)

28. Chargers

29. Chiefs

30. Packers (via Saints)