Who Has the No. 1 Pick in the 2019 NFL Draft?

The Cardinals have the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft after their league-low three-win season.
The 49ers (4–12), Jets (4–12), Raiders (4–12) and Buccaneers (5–11) will follow the Cardinals in taking the top-5 picks. The Giants (5–11) have the No. 6 pick, the Jaguars (5–11) have No. 7, while the Lions, the Bills, and the Broncos take slots eight, nine and ten after all three finished at 6–10 in 2018.
The 2019 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. The second and third rounds will take place on Friday, April 26 and rounds four through seven will conclude the draft on Saturday, April 27.
Here's the complete draft order:
1. Cardinals
2. 49ers
3. Jets
4. Raiders
5. Buccaneers
6. Giants
7. Jaguars
8. Lions
9. Bills
10. Broncos
11. Bengals
12. Packers
13. Dolphins
14. Falcons
15. Redskins
16. Panthers
17. Browns
18. Vikings
19. Titans
20. Steelers
21. Seahawks
22. Ravens
23. Texans
24. Raiders (via Bears)
25. Eagles
26. Colts
27. Raiders (via Cowboys)
28. Chargers
29. Chiefs
30. Packers (via Saints)