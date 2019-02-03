Watch: Rams OT Andrew Whitworth Offers A Different Outlook After Super Bowl Loss

Despite a seemingly bleak quote, Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth offered a great message on his team's Super Bowl loss.  

By Charlotte Carroll
February 03, 2019

Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth offered a different perspective after his team's Super Bowl LIII loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

The Rams lost 13–3 as the Patriots went on to win their sixth Super Bowl. 

Whitworth's postgame interview went viral on Sunday night when he summed up the loss by saying, "At the end of the day, we’re all gonna die."

However, despite the bleak, nihilist message of this quote, Whitworth actually offered a more positive overall directive. The 37-year-old Whitworth said how one carries oneself after a loss is the only thing that matters. 

"For me, what means the most is guys see me hold my head high, they see me confident in them and loving them," Whitworth added.

Whitworth is 37 years old and undecided on whether he will play next season.

