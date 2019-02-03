During the Super Bowl on Sunday, millions of fans across the country will tune in not just for the football, but also the commercials.

The ads throughout the game are some of the best in the business with advertisers focusing in on the Super Bowl as a big premiere date. The ads that come from the Super Bowl are memorable and stick with viewers long after the game is over. Often a company will use the ad campaign for many years.

Ahead of this year's big game, take a look back at some of the most famous of all-time.

1979 – Coke: "Hey Kid, Catch"

One of the most inconic Super Bowl ads of all time, this one-minute spot featured Steelers defensive tackle "Mean" Joe Greene. A kid offers a limping Greene a coke as he heads to the locker room. Mean Joe isn't so mean after all when he throws the kid a jersey in exchange.

1984 – Wendy's: Where's the Beef

The expression became a national catchphrase. The ad appeared ahead of the big game, but that didn't stop it catching fire when it aired during the Super Bowl. In the 1984 Democratic primaries, former Vice President Walter Mondale even used the phrase to criticize proposals from Senator Gary Hart.

1984 – Apple: "1984"

Apple went literal with this ad that was more short film than commercial. In the ad based on the dystopian novel "1984" by George Orwell, a jogger representing Apple knocks down Big Brother (representing IBM). The ad was directed by filmmaker Ridley Scott.

1992 – Pepsi: Cindy Crawford

This Pepsi ad used star power and sex appeal to turn the focus to its newly designed can with a surprise twist. The supermodel recreated the classic ad for last year's Super Bowl.

1993 – McDonald's: H.O.R.S.E

Michael Jordan and Larry Bird playing H.O.R.S.E? Sign us up to watch the epic showdown that helped popularize the phrase "Nothing but net." The ad brought plenty of parodies with a remake in 2010 featuring LeBron James and Dwight Howard.

1993: Nike: Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny

Before Space Jam, there was an intial ad featuring "Air Jordan" and "Hare Jordan." The dream team crossover featured the two fighting bullies on the court ahead of the 1996 classic Space Jam.

1995 – Budweiser: Frogs

Budweiser is a reliable Super Bowl spot, usually featuring the famous Clydesdales. But in this commercial before the horses became the common Super Bowl ad, the company went with amphibians and a generation thought frogs made this sound.

1998 – Tabasco: Mosquito

If only hot sauce had this effect on mosquitos in real life.

1999 – Monster.com: When I Grow Up

Everyone dreams of what they want to be when they grow up. Monster.com put a too real spin on the classic question, with kids saying adult phrases like climbing up to middle management and being a yes man. If only job boards had positions for astronauts, ballerinas and everything else kids want to be.

2000 – E-Trade: Monkey

Nothing says a waste of millions of dollars like 30 seconds of watching a monkey dance. Actually, it's the best use of money. But E-Trade illustrated a great point for thier online investment business with this Super Bowl spot.

2010 – Snickers: You're Not You When You're Hungry

You're not you when you're hungry introuduced new fans to Hollywood icon Betty White and gave way to an ad campaign that's still going. It's since featured celebrities including Aretha Franklin, Liza Minnelli and Elton John.

2010 – Old Spice: The Man You Can Smell Like

Diamonds, boat and horses. What more can you ask for from a body wash? Thanks to Old Spice for giving girlfriends everywhere even more unrealistic expectations.

2011 – Volkswagen: The Force

Volkswagen unveiled the ad before the Super Bowl — now a common practice for companies looking to make a splash. But in 2011, the decision created crazy buzz thanks to the good-natured ad that Star Wars fans and non-fans alike could smile about.

2012 – Chrysler: Halftime in America

American screenstar Clint Eastwood narrated the American automobile industry rebounding after the Great Recession with images of American workers appearing in the video. The commercial appeared during halftime.

2015 – Always: Like a Girl

Always flipped a sexist stereotype on its heels and showed the strength of doing something "Like a girl." It was a welcome break from the hyper masculinity of the day and advocated for female empowerment.

2018 – NFL: Dirty Dancing with Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr.

Last season's most memorable commercial didn't come from a paying sponsor. Instead, viewers were given laughs when quarterback Eli Manning and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. recreated the famous scene from the film Dirty Dancing. Time of our lives, indeed.

We can't wait to see if any ads from this year's Super Bowl will be worthy of this list.