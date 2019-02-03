Grammy nominated duo Chloe x Halle performed "America the Beautiful" before kickoff between the Rams and Patriots at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

The young artists belted out the song just before Gladys Knight's National Anthem performance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Chloe and Halle followed in the footsteps of Leslie Odom Jr., who performed the song prior to Super Bowl LII last year in Minneapolis.

The sisters star in ABC's Grown-ish and spent much of 2018 as the opening act for the US leg of Beyonce and Jay-Z's On the Run II Tour alongside DJ Khaled.