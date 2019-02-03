The Grammy nominated sister duo followed in the footsteps of Leslie Odom Jr., who performed the song prior to last year's Super Bowl in Minneapolis.
Grammy nominated duo Chloe x Halle performed "America the Beautiful" before kickoff between the Rams and Patriots at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.
The young artists belted out the song just before Gladys Knight's National Anthem performance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Watch @chloexhalle kick off the #SuperBowl with 'America the Beautiful' https://t.co/PD7u1EFgdb pic.twitter.com/1HdzlX18yP— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 3, 2019
The sisters star in ABC's Grown-ish and spent much of 2018 as the opening act for the US leg of Beyonce and Jay-Z's On the Run II Tour alongside DJ Khaled.