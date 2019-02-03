Did Sean McVay Play in the NFL?

Rams' coach Sean McVay did not play professional football in the NFL but joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff in 2008 immediately after graduating from Miami University of Ohio.

McVay, 33, played collegiate football as a wide receiver from 2004 to 2007. While in Oxford, Ohio, McVay recorded 39 receptions for 312 yards for the RedHawks.

He began his coaching career with the Buccaneers as an assistant wide receivers coach under then-Tampa Bay head coach Jon Gruden after graduating from Miami of Ohio.

The young coach spent one year learning from Gruden before taking a position as the quality control and wide receivers coach for the Florida Tuskers of the United Football League in 2009. In 2010, McVay joined Mike Shanahan in Washington and stayed with the Redskins through the 2016 season.

McVay was hired as the Rams' 28th head coach on January 12, 2017 at just 30 years old. With Los Angeles's hire, McVay became the youngest head coach in modern NFL history.